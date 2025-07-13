Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Four Lives in Odisha

Four people, including a woman, were killed by lightning in Odisha's districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Among the deceased were a farmer in Jajpur and a man in Sambalpur. The incidents prompted authorities to conduct investigations and post-mortem examinations on the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:16 IST
Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Four Lives in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Odisha on Sunday as lightning claimed the lives of four individuals across different districts, including Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Police confirmed that among the victims were a 65-year-old farmer from Balabhadrapur village, who was struck while working in the fields.

Witnesses found the farmer laying unconscious and rushed him to Dharmasala Community Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation, while the farmer's body was sent for post-mortem.

In separate incidents, a man taking shelter under a tree in Sambalpur and a young woman visiting a garden in Bhadrak were also killed by lightning. Another farmer met the same fate in Jagatsinghpur's Kujang area as he was returning from the fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025