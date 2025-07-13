Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Four Lives in Odisha
Four people, including a woman, were killed by lightning in Odisha's districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Among the deceased were a farmer in Jajpur and a man in Sambalpur. The incidents prompted authorities to conduct investigations and post-mortem examinations on the victims.
Tragedy struck Odisha on Sunday as lightning claimed the lives of four individuals across different districts, including Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, and Bhadrak. Police confirmed that among the victims were a 65-year-old farmer from Balabhadrapur village, who was struck while working in the fields.
Witnesses found the farmer laying unconscious and rushed him to Dharmasala Community Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation, while the farmer's body was sent for post-mortem.
In separate incidents, a man taking shelter under a tree in Sambalpur and a young woman visiting a garden in Bhadrak were also killed by lightning. Another farmer met the same fate in Jagatsinghpur's Kujang area as he was returning from the fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
