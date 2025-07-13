Tragedy and Controversy: The Missing Case of Sneha Debnath

The search for 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student, ended tragically as her body was recovered from the Yamuna River. Sneha's disappearance, initially reported on July 7, sparked widespread concern over surveillance infrastructure at the Signature Bridge, where she was last seen.

Police confirmed that Sneha had left a note suggesting she intended to jump off the bridge. Her case highlights alarming deficiencies in the area's security system, with non-operational CCTV cameras and complicated jurisdictional oversight hampering the investigation.

Sneha's family demands accountability from authorities and has criticized the lack of functional security measures in high-risk zones like the Signature Bridge. As the probe continues, calls for improved public safety and infrastructure reform grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)