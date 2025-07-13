Left Menu

Tragedy and Controversy: The Missing Case of Sneha Debnath

The case of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old Delhi University student whose body was found in the Yamuna River, raises concerns about security lapses. Her disappearance underscores issues with non-functional CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge, a known high-risk area. Questions about jurisdictional responsibility further complicate the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The search for 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student, ended tragically as her body was recovered from the Yamuna River. Sneha's disappearance, initially reported on July 7, sparked widespread concern over surveillance infrastructure at the Signature Bridge, where she was last seen.

Police confirmed that Sneha had left a note suggesting she intended to jump off the bridge. Her case highlights alarming deficiencies in the area's security system, with non-operational CCTV cameras and complicated jurisdictional oversight hampering the investigation.

Sneha's family demands accountability from authorities and has criticized the lack of functional security measures in high-risk zones like the Signature Bridge. As the probe continues, calls for improved public safety and infrastructure reform grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

