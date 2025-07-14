Left Menu

Severe Rainfall Alerts and Flash Flood Warnings Hit Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued flash flood warnings for 13 districts in Jharkhand due to predictions of heavy rainfall. An 'orange' alert was issued for very heavy rain in several areas. The rainfall, caused by a cyclonic circulation and trough, resulted in a 61% surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:24 IST
Severe Rainfall Alerts and Flash Flood Warnings Hit Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued urgent flash flood warnings for 13 districts across Jharkhand as the region braces for heavy rainfall. Districts including Bokaro, East Singhbhum, and Giridih are among those affected by this weather prediction.

An 'orange' alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been announced for specific areas in Jharkhand until July 17. The districts of Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, and West Singhbhum are particularly at risk of experiencing torrential rains within the next few days.

The condition is linked to a cyclonic circulation and a weather trough, according to Abhishek Anand of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre. This has resulted in Jharkhand receiving 61% more rainfall than usual, with 510 mm of precipitation against the 316.7 mm average from June 1 to July 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025