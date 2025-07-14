Severe Rainfall Alerts and Flash Flood Warnings Hit Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued urgent flash flood warnings for 13 districts across Jharkhand as the region braces for heavy rainfall. Districts including Bokaro, East Singhbhum, and Giridih are among those affected by this weather prediction.

An 'orange' alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been announced for specific areas in Jharkhand until July 17. The districts of Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, and West Singhbhum are particularly at risk of experiencing torrential rains within the next few days.

The condition is linked to a cyclonic circulation and a weather trough, according to Abhishek Anand of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre. This has resulted in Jharkhand receiving 61% more rainfall than usual, with 510 mm of precipitation against the 316.7 mm average from June 1 to July 13.

