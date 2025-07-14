Tragedy Strikes: Overflowing Causeway Claims Lives in Gujarat
A devastating incident in Gujarat's Botad district left two dead and one missing as their car was swept away by strong water currents in an overflowing causeway. Despite rescue efforts by locals and the NDRF, two bodies were recovered. The search for the missing continues.
A late-night tragedy unfolded in Gujarat's Botad district when a car carrying seven individuals was swept away by the strong currents of an overflowing causeway near Godhawata village. The unfortunate incident resulted in the deaths of Krishnakant Pandya, 60, and Prabuddha Kachhiya, 9, as per officials' reports on Monday.
The incident occurred around midnight as the vehicle was traveling from Bochasan to Salangpur. Despite local residents and the Botad fire team's swift response, only four passengers managed to escape to safety. The remaining three faced dire circumstances.
Efforts to find the missing person have intensified with the involvement of the National Disaster Response Force. The bodies of the two deceased have been recovered and sent for postmortem. The search operation for the missing individual continues as authorities strive to bring closure to this tragic event.
