Blaze Hits Thane Auto Parts Shop, Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A fire broke out at an automobile parts shop and garage in Thane, Maharashtra, on Monday morning, according to civic officials.

Though the blaze, which began in the shop's scrap storage area, caused significant damage, no casualties were reported when it ignited around 8 AM.

Quick action by disaster management teams, local fire services, and police ensured the fire was controlled within an hour. Despite the destruction of scrap vehicles and other items, authorities are yet to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)