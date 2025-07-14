Blaze Hits Thane Auto Parts Shop, Swift Response Averts Tragedy
A fire erupted at an automobile parts shop in Thane, Maharashtra, causing damage but no casualties. Authorities responded quickly with firefighting units, preventing further destruction. The blaze was contained within an hour, although the exact cause remains unknown.
A fire broke out at an automobile parts shop and garage in Thane, Maharashtra, on Monday morning, according to civic officials.
Though the blaze, which began in the shop's scrap storage area, caused significant damage, no casualties were reported when it ignited around 8 AM.
Quick action by disaster management teams, local fire services, and police ensured the fire was controlled within an hour. Despite the destruction of scrap vehicles and other items, authorities are yet to determine the cause.
