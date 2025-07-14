Left Menu

EU and China Pledge Unified Climate Action

European Commission VP Teresa Ribera and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlight the need for EU and China to reinforce their commitment to the Paris Agreement. Both parties acknowledge that current climate actions are insufficient, and China plans to announce its 2035 carbon emissions target before the UN Climate Change Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • China

During a climate dialogue in Beijing, European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera and Chinese officials underscored the need for China and the European Union to demonstrate a 'strongest possible' allegiance to the Paris Agreement.

Ribera emphasized that global climate action is progressing too slowly, urging both parties to lead by example in accelerating efforts.

In response, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang disclosed plans to announce a 2035 carbon emissions reduction target prior to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

