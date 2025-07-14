Left Menu

Ghaggar River Crisis: A Call for Action Against Pollution and Negligence

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja has criticized the Haryana BJP government for neglecting the pollution crisis of the Ghaggar river. Highlighting the environmental and health impacts, she urged for immediate governmental action and legal measures against polluting entities to mitigate the river's pollution and health issues in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing statement, Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary, criticized the BJP government in Haryana for its alleged indifference towards the worsening pollution of the Ghaggar river. The river, described as a 'river of death,' is facing severe contamination due to industrial waste and lack of governmental action.

The pollution crisis has led to non-potable water in 13 villages and is linked to an increase in cancer and skin ailments in districts like Sirsa and Fatehabad. The Ghaggar river's pollution reportedly stems from waste discharge by 46 factories and excessive pesticide use in farming, raising alarms across affected regions.

Selja has called for concrete governmental actions, including strict penalties for polluters, establishing cancer treatment facilities, and implementing clean water solutions. She urges a comprehensive report by the Parliamentary Environment Committee and insists on urgent measures to address this environmental disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

