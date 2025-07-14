Ghaggar River Crisis: A Call for Action Against Pollution and Negligence

In a scathing statement, Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary, criticized the BJP government in Haryana for its alleged indifference towards the worsening pollution of the Ghaggar river. The river, described as a 'river of death,' is facing severe contamination due to industrial waste and lack of governmental action.

The pollution crisis has led to non-potable water in 13 villages and is linked to an increase in cancer and skin ailments in districts like Sirsa and Fatehabad. The Ghaggar river's pollution reportedly stems from waste discharge by 46 factories and excessive pesticide use in farming, raising alarms across affected regions.

Selja has called for concrete governmental actions, including strict penalties for polluters, establishing cancer treatment facilities, and implementing clean water solutions. She urges a comprehensive report by the Parliamentary Environment Committee and insists on urgent measures to address this environmental disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)