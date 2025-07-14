Spain's Heatwave Crisis: Summer Death Toll Surges

The unforgiving summer heatwaves in Spain have resulted in 1,180 deaths over the past two months, marking a substantial increase from the same period last year, according to the Environment Ministry. Those most impacted by this extreme weather were predominantly seniors, with women comprising more than half of the fatalities.

The northern regions of Galicia, La Rioja, Asturias, and Cantabria, where summer temperatures have traditionally been cooler, experienced significant heat surges. Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), mirroring the severe heat spells seen across Western Europe. Data from the Carlos III Health Institute reveals a rise in heat-related deaths, up from 114 in the same span in 2024.

The ministry statement highlighted an 'exceptional intensity' in this weather event, characterized by unprecedented temperature hikes and increased mortality. Seventy-six red alerts for extreme heat were issued, compared to none in the previous year. Last year's heat-related fatalities stood at 2,191 across Spain, aligning with a rapid scientific analysis indicating widespread impacts across Europe.