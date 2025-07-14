Delhi 2041 Master Plan: Paving the Future

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a critical review meeting on Monday, focusing on the Master Plan for Delhi 2041, with key cabinet members and officials present.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) showcased major elements of the draft, designed to chart the capital's urban roadmap. Departments like MCD and DDA were asked to provide feedback, leading to further deliberations before any government recommendations to the Centre.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, also the DDA chairman, underscored the plan's focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovation, paving a balanced future in population, infrastructure, and environment.