Delhi 2041 Master Plan: Paving the Future
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a review meeting to discuss Delhi's Master Plan 2041, alongside cabinet members and officials. The Delhi Development Authority presented the draft, which charts the capital's urban future. Feedback and suggestions are awaited from departments, as the plan emphasizes inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative interventions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led a critical review meeting on Monday, focusing on the Master Plan for Delhi 2041, with key cabinet members and officials present.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) showcased major elements of the draft, designed to chart the capital's urban roadmap. Departments like MCD and DDA were asked to provide feedback, leading to further deliberations before any government recommendations to the Centre.
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, also the DDA chairman, underscored the plan's focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovation, paving a balanced future in population, infrastructure, and environment.
