Delhi's Transformative Year: Rekha Gupta's Report Card
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared her government's achievements on its first anniversary, emphasizing progress across sectors, the launch of welfare schemes like 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna', and pollution solutions. Criticizing past administrations, she commits to tangible improvements over rhetoric, setting foundations for comprehensive future development.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the first anniversary of her government by highlighting achievements and setting ambitious goals for the capital's development. In a detailed presentation, Gupta emphasized her administration's commitment to effecting positive change, with a focus on uplifting marginalized communities.
During a press briefing, Gupta criticized previous administrations for inadequate governance, attributing ongoing issues like Yamuna pollution and waste management to legacy problems. She announced the launch of the 'Delhi CM Jansunwai Portal' for public grievance redressal and detailed financial initiatives like the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna' for empowering young women.
Reiterating her government's focus on actionable outcomes rather than promises, Gupta shared plans for infrastructure upgrades and social welfare initiatives. She also highlighted efforts in education and healthcare, including the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, signaling a significant shift towards pragmatic governance and sustainable growth in Delhi.

