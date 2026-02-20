Marking a Year: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Blessings for Viksit Delhi

As the BJP-led Delhi Government completes its first year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the milestone by visiting the ancient Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazar. During her visit, she offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of Delhi's citizens, as confirmed by a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also attended the occasion.

In line with tradition, Gupta performed rituals and prayed for ongoing development, successful implementation of government schemes, and peace for Delhi's citizens. Emphasizing the government's dedication, she described it as a service-oriented entity driven by people's trust rather than the pursuit of power.

CM Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and the people's support, crediting them for the past year's achievements and the establishment of a work culture characterized by public service, transparency, and accountability. She stated that this year-long journey marks the beginning of transformative efforts to make Delhi a world-class capital.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said the temple visit revitalized her commitment to the city's progress. Gupta reiterated her gratitude to Delhi's citizens, expressing that their trust remains her primary strength and bolstering her resolve to continue serving them tirelessly.

