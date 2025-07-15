Governor Demands Answers Over Grand Canyon Wildfire Handling

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for an inquiry into the management of a wildfire that ravaged the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous other structures.

The blaze, started by lightning on July 4, was initially handled as a 'confine and contain' operation. However, strong winds caused it to spread, leading to a 'full suppression' approach. Authorities are facing scrutiny over their strategies.

The Department of the Interior defended its actions, emphasizing decisions were based on real-time data. Meanwhile, the North Rim closure will extend through the 2025 season, affecting tourism and local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)