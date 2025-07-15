Left Menu

Axiom-4 Crew Makes Triumphant Return from ISS Mission

Four astronauts, including Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth after an 18-day mission on the International Space Station. The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft concluded the journey with a splashdown off San Diego. They will undergo medical checks and rehabilitation to adjust back to gravity's effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:20 IST
After an 18-day journey, astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission have successfully returned to Earth. The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, carrying Shubhanshu Shukla and three colleagues, splashed down near San Diego, concluding a 22.5-hour trip from the International Space Station.

The crew, including commander Peggy Whitson, undocked from the ISS on Monday at 4:45 pm IST. Upon landing, SpaceX vessels quickly moved to recover the spacecraft and bring it aboard the recovery ship Shannon.

Post-splashdown, the astronauts will undergo medical evaluations onboard before flying back to shore for a seven-day rehabilitation. The focus will be on readapting to Earth's gravitational forces after their time in orbit's weightlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

