Delhi's Drone Survey: Mapping Out a Cleaner Yamuna

The Delhi government, led by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, initiates drone surveys of smaller drains to tackle untreated waste polluting the Yamuna. The effort includes installing D-STPs for local waste management, repairing infrastructure connections, and completing the Interceptor Sewer Project by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has initiated a comprehensive drone survey targeting smaller drains that release untreated waste into major drainage systems, aiming to clean the Yamuna River, said Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday.

Delhi's drainage network includes 22 major drains like Najafgarh and Shahdara, with approximately 300 sub-drains that contribute significantly to pollution levels. Verma emphasized the need for detailed mapping of these drains to formulate effective policies.

The strategy involves identifying drain origins, installing decentralized sewage treatment plants (D-STPs), and delinking sewerage from stormwater drains. Additionally, local waste management will be enhanced through 40 planned D-STPs, while tackling the pollution from major drains like Najafgarh.

