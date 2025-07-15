Shubhanshu Shukla: A Pioneer in Space

In a triumphant return, Shubhanshu Shukla and fellow Axiom-4 astronauts emerged from SpaceX's Dragon Grace spacecraft on Tuesday, concluding a groundbreaking 20-day journey in space.

Landing off the San Diego coast, the team was swiftly attended by SpaceX personnel as they adjusted to Earth's gravity after almost three weeks in the weightlessness of the International Space Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, for inspiring countless dreams and marking a significant step toward India's Gaganyaan mission. Their mission is another milestone in India's ambitious human space exploration agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)