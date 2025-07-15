Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: A Pioneer in Space

Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew returned safely to Earth after a 20-day space mission, spending 18 days aboard the ISS. Welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shukla's return signifies India's progression towards its own human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:29 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla: A Pioneer in Space
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

In a triumphant return, Shubhanshu Shukla and fellow Axiom-4 astronauts emerged from SpaceX's Dragon Grace spacecraft on Tuesday, concluding a groundbreaking 20-day journey in space.

Landing off the San Diego coast, the team was swiftly attended by SpaceX personnel as they adjusted to Earth's gravity after almost three weeks in the weightlessness of the International Space Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, for inspiring countless dreams and marking a significant step toward India's Gaganyaan mission. Their mission is another milestone in India's ambitious human space exploration agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025