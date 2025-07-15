116 estuarine crocodile nesting sites spotted in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park

A total of 116 nesting sites of endangered estuarine crocodiles were spotted by wildlife staff in marshy wetland sites of Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, officials said on Tuesday.

There was a slender rise in nesting sites this year, as 114 such spots were recorded in 2024, said Manas Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Bhitarkanika.

The nesting sites are indicative of the fact that Bhitarkanika is an ideal habitat for saltwater or estuarine crocodiles, he said.

Female crocodiles lay 50-60 eggs and the hatchlings usually emerge from the nests after 70-80 days of incubation period, he said.

Bhitarkanika is believed to house 70 per cent of India's estuarine crocodiles, conservation of which started in 1975. The saltwater crocodile population in Bhitarkanika has increased manifold from 96 in 1975 to 1,826 so far, he said.

Adequate conservation measures by the state forest department have led to a systematic rise in the number of these reptiles over the years, the officials said.

Every year, the sanctuary remains shut from May 31 to July 31 to ensure disturbance-free nesting of the crocodiles, they said.

Odisha is the only state in the country where three species of crocodiles – saltwater, gharial and mugger – are found inhabiting the river systems, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)