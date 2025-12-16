Controversy Erupts Over Odisha's Distressing Incidents

In a distressing development, an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old college student in Odisha has triggered a war of words between BJD president Naveen Patnaik and the opposition BJP. Patnaik decried the event, labeling it a sign of declining public safety and increasing criminal activities.

The frequent incidents of sexual assault, including another alleged gang rape earlier this year, have sparked widespread outrage and concern over the efficacy of law enforcement in Odisha. BJD's criticisms have been met with remarks from the Deputy Chief Minister, affirming the swift police action taken against the accused.

In response to the incidents and public unrest, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced plans for fast-track courts dedicated to crimes against women, while the Odisha State Commission for Women emphasized the need for strategic caution in isolated areas. The debate over safety and governance continues as the state pushes for more proactive measures to ensure public security.

(With inputs from agencies.)