EU council sanctions Iran individuals over human rights violations

The European Council said in a statement on Tuesday it had imposed sanctions on eight people and one entity from Iran over "serious human rights violations" and "transnational repression".

The statement said they are responsible for abuses on behalf of Iranian state bodies outside of Iran, in particular extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions and killings, as well as enforced disappearances of people deemed to be opponents of or critical of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)