India's Cleanest Cities: Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 Unveiled

President Droupadi Murmu is set to present the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25' on July 17, marking the ninth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey. The awards recognize cities across India for their cleanliness and highlight the tireless work of urban local bodies in advancing the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

This year's awards will distribute a total of 78 accolades across categories like Super Swachh League Cities, clean cities in five population categories, and special recognitions such as Ganga Towns and Cantonment Boards. The theme for this edition focuses on the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, with thorough inspections by over 3,000 assessors conducted nationwide during a 45-day period.

The 2024 assessment has been notable for its extensive public engagement, involving 14 crore citizens through various platforms like the Swachhata App and social media. Since its inception in 2016, the Swachh Survekshan initiative has expanded from 73 urban local bodies to over 4,500 cities, becoming a pivotal part of urban India's cleanliness journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)