Left Menu

India's Cleanest Cities: Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 Unveiled

The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25, presented by President Droupadi Murmu, will honor India's cleanest cities, recognizing urban local bodies' efforts in the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. With over 78 awards and the theme of reduce, reuse, recycle, the event marks a landmark in public engagement and national sanitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:56 IST
India's Cleanest Cities: Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to present the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25' on July 17, marking the ninth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey. The awards recognize cities across India for their cleanliness and highlight the tireless work of urban local bodies in advancing the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

This year's awards will distribute a total of 78 accolades across categories like Super Swachh League Cities, clean cities in five population categories, and special recognitions such as Ganga Towns and Cantonment Boards. The theme for this edition focuses on the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, with thorough inspections by over 3,000 assessors conducted nationwide during a 45-day period.

The 2024 assessment has been notable for its extensive public engagement, involving 14 crore citizens through various platforms like the Swachhata App and social media. Since its inception in 2016, the Swachh Survekshan initiative has expanded from 73 urban local bodies to over 4,500 cities, becoming a pivotal part of urban India's cleanliness journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025