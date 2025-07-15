Himachal's Rains Unleash Havoc: Roads Closed and Lives Lost

The Himachal Pradesh region is grappling with severe monsoon repercussions as the Met office issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall this week. As of Tuesday, 199 roads have been shut due to incessant rains, while one fatality from a rain-related incident has been reported since Monday.

The deluge has left a trail of devastation. Since the monsoon's onset on June 20, 106 lives have been lost, with rain-related accidents claiming 62 and road mishaps 44. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reports that 35 people are still missing, while 189 have sustained injuries.

Economic losses exceed Rs 818 crore, with the state hit by 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides. Vital public infrastructure is heavily affected, with 141 roads closed in Mandi, impacting water supply and power distribution. Search operations continue for 27 missing individuals in Mandi after the June 30 downpour that resulted in 15 deaths.

