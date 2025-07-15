Left Menu

Himachal's Rains Unleash Havoc: Roads Closed and Lives Lost

The Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, issuing a yellow warning as roads close and incidents occur. Heavy monsoon impacts include fatalities and substantial financial loss. 199 roads remain closed, search operations are ongoing, and vital infrastructure has been affected across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:19 IST
Himachal's Rains Unleash Havoc: Roads Closed and Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh region is grappling with severe monsoon repercussions as the Met office issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall this week. As of Tuesday, 199 roads have been shut due to incessant rains, while one fatality from a rain-related incident has been reported since Monday.

The deluge has left a trail of devastation. Since the monsoon's onset on June 20, 106 lives have been lost, with rain-related accidents claiming 62 and road mishaps 44. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reports that 35 people are still missing, while 189 have sustained injuries.

Economic losses exceed Rs 818 crore, with the state hit by 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides. Vital public infrastructure is heavily affected, with 141 roads closed in Mandi, impacting water supply and power distribution. Search operations continue for 27 missing individuals in Mandi after the June 30 downpour that resulted in 15 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025