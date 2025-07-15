Triumphant Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Achievement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday joined the nation in celebrating the safe return of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after the successful completion of the Axiom-4 mission. This moment, described by Sarma as a milestone for the nation's space programme, underscores India's growing capabilities in space exploration.

Shukla, along with three other astronauts, returned aboard the Dragon ''Grace'' capsule, which splashed down safely off the San Diego coast. The mission concluded a 22.5-hour journey back from the International Space Station (ISS), marking a momentous achievement for the team and for India's space ambitions.

Launched on June 25 with SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, the team's docking with the ISS on June 26 initiated an 18-day mission in orbit. During this period, Shukla completed over 310 orbits, covering around 13 million kilometers, further solidifying India's position in the global space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)