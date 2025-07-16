Unlocking the Secret Art of Sponge Hunting Dolphins

Dolphins in Australia have developed a unique hunting technique, using sponges on their beaks to disturb fish hiding on the seafloor. This intriguing behavior is handed down through generations, despite its complexity, according to new findings published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The sponge serves as protection against sharp rocks while interfering with the dolphins' echolocation abilities, necessary for navigation. Marine biologist Ellen Rose Jacobs from the University of Aarhus noted the muffling effect of the sponge, comparing it to wearing a mask. By using an underwater microphone, Jacobs confirmed that these dolphins still rely on echolocation, despite the distortion caused by the sponges.

This rare skill is only practiced by about 5% of the study's dolphin population in Shark Bay, with the art handed down from mother to offspring. The technique is likened to hunting blindfolded, requiring significant training and expertise, according to marine biologist Mauricio Cantor of Oregon State University.

