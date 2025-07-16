Urban Living Redefined: SPRE Launches VANAHA Verdant in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) is set to embark on an ambitious project in Pune, launching VANAHA Verdant, a premium residential development sprawling over 5 acres. With an estimated revenue potential of Rs 800 crore, this launch is part of SPRE's strategic expansion in the lucrative housing market.

This new venture promises a saleable area of about 10 lakh square feet and is a pivotal component of the larger 1,000-acre VANAHA township near Bavdhan, Pune. Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of SPRE, emphasizes the project's vision of providing contemporary living spaces that align with modern homebuyer's preferences of proximity to nature and integrated commercial spaces.

In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, top housing markets like Pune have seen a surge in demand and prices, particularly from reputed builders. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, as one of India's leading developers, continues to expand its footprint, proving its expertise with over 130 million sq ft in development potential across major cities.