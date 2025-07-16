Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Office Space Boom: A 40% Surge in Demand

Demand for premium office spaces in Navi Mumbai surged 40% in 2024, reaching 5.8 million square feet. Leasing activities are anticipated to rise due to affordable rents and infrastructure developments. Major players like Tata Realty and L&T Realty are expanding their portfolios in expectation of continued growth in this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for premium office spaces in Navi Mumbai increased by 40% in 2024, reaching 5.8 million square feet, according to CRE Matrix. This growth is projected to continue due to affordable rental rates and infrastructure developments.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix, highlighted Navi Mumbai as one of the most cost-effective office markets in major cities, with average rental rates around Rs 65 per square feet. This rise in demand is particularly evident in key office micro-markets within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Leading companies like Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, and L&T Realty are strategically expanding in this area, anticipating further demand driven by developments like the new airport. Experts estimate gross leasing could surpass 6 million square feet in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

