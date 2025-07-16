Left Menu

Eternal Fire: Reykjanes' Volcanic Saga Unfolds

Since 2021, Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula has seen frequent volcanic eruptions after an 800-year dormancy. Despite the dangers posed by lava and poisonous gases, the eruptions continue to draw global attention. Experts predict that these fissure eruptions may persist for centuries, reshaping the local landscape and impacting residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:00 IST
Eternal Fire: Reykjanes' Volcanic Saga Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the once dormant Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland, a series of volcanic eruptions starting in 2021 has awakened geological activity that last laid quiet 800 years ago. Experts now warn of consistent fissure eruptions over the coming centuries, reshaping the area and making it a hotbed of geological interest.

The volcanic saga began on March 19, 2021, with lava fountains emerging from a fissure in the Fagradalsfjall system. The sudden surge in geological activity was evidenced by over 40,000 earthquakes in a month, far exceeding previous annual averages of 1,000 to 3,000.

Subsequent eruptions have varied in intensity and duration, with some leading to evacuations and infrastructure damage, such as the July 10, 2023, eruption affecting Litli Hrutur, and the Blue Lagoon spa closure in February 2024. Each event underscores the persistent volcanic threat to local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025