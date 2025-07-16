Hyderabad's Real Estate Boom: Insights from Ajitesh Korupolu

In an engaging podcast, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, dissected the elements transforming India's real estate sector. Korupolu shared insights on key drivers shifting property values, the influence of urban policies on capital appreciation, and the transformative role of technology in the home buying experience.

He emphasized Hyderabad's evolving real estate scene, citing sustained investments and strategic growth as pivotal to recent price surges. Korupolu also outlined future market stabilization, infrastructure developments, and Hyderabad's rise as a hub for Global Capability Centers.

Regulatory reforms, political intent, and technological advancements are pivotal to unlocking new growth avenues. Korupolu advocated for a "One Nation, One License" approach to streamline operations across states, enhancing quality, affordability, and innovation in real estate developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)