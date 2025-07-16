Uttar Pradesh's Green Leap: A Grand Festival of Forests

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an ambitious afforestation initiative, commencing July 18 in Mirzapur. As a part of this effort, the state plans to establish diverse themed forests across numerous districts, aiming to boost green cover significantly.

A recent state action saw the planting of over 37 crore saplings in one day, marking a record-setting event. Building on this momentum, the forest department has planned a series of statewide events to promote tree planting during the monsoon, with various forest divisions developing thematic environments.

Chief Minister Adityanath has emphasized the need to celebrate these initiatives as major festivals to encourage public participation. The drive also involves focusing on specific trees like moringa and collaboration with industrial entities, guided by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Chaudhary, who coordinates local and state-level plans.