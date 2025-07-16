Revitalizing Heritage: Nimtalla Immersion Ghat's New Chapter

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, more commonly known as SMPK, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PS Group Realty to spearhead the redevelopment and beautification of the Nimtalla Immersion Ghat. This initiative is part of the group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in the city.

The project aims to elevate the cultural and spiritual relevance of the Ghat while ensuring sustainable urban development. SMPK emphasized the importance of preserving the area's unique heritage, highlighting the collaborative effort between the private sector and public authorities to promote community engagement and tourism.

Upon completion, SMPK will take responsibility for maintaining the Ghat, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of the cityscape. This move echoes a similar recent partnership with the Adani Group for the Kumartoli Ghat, one of over 50 ghats lining Kolkata's storied riverbanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)