Driver Narrowly Escapes Fiery Car Accident in Himachal Village

A driver narrowly avoided injury when his car erupted in flames in Tungri village, Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.

Though the car was entirely consumed by fire, the driver managed to exit the vehicle just in time, preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

The vehicle caught fire while en route to Jhandutta from Bilaspur. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine near Tungdi village and quickly stopped the car. As he exited, the car burst into flames. Local residents promptly informed the fire department; however, the car was fully ablaze by the time help arrived. Police have registered the incident as a fire accident and are conducting further investigations.

