Powerful Earthquake Rattles Alaska Peninsula, Sparking Tsunami Alert
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, prompting the U.S. Tsunami Warning System to issue warnings for parts of Alaska.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, creating significant concerns regarding potential aftershocks and damage in the region.
In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for various parts of Alaska, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential tidal impacts.
