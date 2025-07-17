Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Alaska Peninsula, Sparking Tsunami Alert

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, prompting the U.S. Tsunami Warning System to issue warnings for parts of Alaska.

17-07-2025
A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, creating significant concerns regarding potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for various parts of Alaska, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential tidal impacts.

