Powerful Earthquake Rattles Alaska Peninsula, Sparking Tsunami Alert

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Wednesday, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, creating significant concerns regarding potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

In response to the seismic activity, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for various parts of Alaska, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential tidal impacts.