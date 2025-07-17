Indore Triumphs Again: Cleanliness Crowned for the Eighth Year

Indore has once again clinched the title of the cleanest city in India, marking its eighth successive victory in the coveted 'Super Swachh League' category of the government's annual cleanliness survey. Closely following in the rankings are Surat and Navi Mumbai, showcasing their continued dedication to urban cleanliness and hygiene.

The survey results, announced on Thursday, underscored Ahmedabad's achievement in leading the 'Swachh Shahar' category for cities with populations exceeding 10 lakhs. Bhopal and Lucknow have also shown significant progress, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, an impressive 14 crore people participated in the survey through various platforms, including the Swachhata App and social media. President Droupadi Murmu awarded the winners at a high-profile event, applauding efforts to promote cleanliness amid growing urban challenges.