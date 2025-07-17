Left Menu

Indore Triumphs Again: Cleanliness Crowned for the Eighth Year

Indore has retained the title of the cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, excelling in the 'Super Swachh League' category. The annual cleanliness survey by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry featured over 14 crore participants across 4,500 cities, highlighting urban cleanliness efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:30 IST
Indore Triumphs Again: Cleanliness Crowned for the Eighth Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore has once again clinched the title of the cleanest city in India, marking its eighth successive victory in the coveted 'Super Swachh League' category of the government's annual cleanliness survey. Closely following in the rankings are Surat and Navi Mumbai, showcasing their continued dedication to urban cleanliness and hygiene.

The survey results, announced on Thursday, underscored Ahmedabad's achievement in leading the 'Swachh Shahar' category for cities with populations exceeding 10 lakhs. Bhopal and Lucknow have also shown significant progress, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, an impressive 14 crore people participated in the survey through various platforms, including the Swachhata App and social media. President Droupadi Murmu awarded the winners at a high-profile event, applauding efforts to promote cleanliness amid growing urban challenges.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025