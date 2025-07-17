Bihar Boosts Rural Connectivity with Rs 21,406 Crore Infrastructure Projects
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched significant projects worth Rs 21,406.36 crore to enhance rural connectivity in the state. This includes the construction of over 11,000 roads and 700 bridges, aiming to improve accessibility in rural areas through various government schemes.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a monumental Rs 21,406.36 crore infrastructure push under the Rural Works Department (RWD) aimed at bolstering rural connectivity. The ambitious initiative includes the development of 11,346 roads and 730 bridges, striving to transform transportation across the state's rural landscape.
The virtual inauguration, held from Kumar's official residence, highlighted the commencement of 5,047 roads and several small bridges under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana. This program is part of the broader Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme.
Additional constructions are carried out under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Yojana, targeting missing bridges and access roads, with a commitment to complete these projects within stipulated timelines. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other dignitaries, were present at the inauguration.
