Tragedy on Rajasthan's Roads: Collision with Camel Claims Life

A fatal highway accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has claimed one life and injured three family members, local authorities reported Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded Saturday night near Brahmanon ki Sareri, Asind, when a fast-moving vehicle collided with a camel, causing catastrophic damage.

Salim, a resident of Beawar and the driver, died instantly. The camel was forcibly lodged into the vehicle amid the violent impact. The family, en route to Beawar after visiting Indore, was taken to a hospital, and the incident led to a temporary traffic halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)