Monsoon Chaos: Punjab Under Siege

Torrential rains in Pakistan's Punjab have caused havoc, claiming 30 lives in 24 hours, with Chakwal heavily affected. A 'rain emergency' has been declared, as rescue operations continue. The overall death toll since June 26 has hit 170, amid severe flooding and extensive property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the past 24 hours, torrential monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab, claiming 30 lives and prompting the provincial government to declare a "rain emergency." Authorities announced this measure on Thursday, citing severe flooding across various areas.

One of the hardest-hit locations is Chakwal, located about 300 kilometers from Lahore, which has faced 423 mm of rain, leading to flash floods. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that a rescue operation is underway with military and local administration support in Chakwal to evacuate trapped residents.

Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has mobilized all relevant departments to help protect citizens against the flood's increasing dangers. The monsoon season has raised the national death toll to 170, with significant injury and damage to property across the province since late June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

