Tragedy Strikes Iraq: Fire Devastates Newly Opened Shopping Centre

A devastating fire swept through a newly inaugurated shopping centre in Kut, eastern Iraq, claiming the lives of more than 60 individuals, including children, as reported by Iraqi officials on Thursday.

Rescue teams managed to save over 45 people trapped by the blaze on Wednesday night, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry. However, many remain missing, the Iraqi News Agency stated.

The incident highlights recurring concerns over inadequate building standards in Iraq, with previous fatal fires like the July 2021 hospital blaze underscoring the risks posed by cheap, combustible building materials. Authorities have filed legal cases against the shopping centre's owner, and a preliminary investigation is underway.