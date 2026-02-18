Daring Elephant Rescue in Odisha: A Forest Division's Swift Response

An elephant trapped in a deep well in Odisha's Sundergarh district was successfully rescued by the Rourkela Forest Division officials on Wednesday. The distress call was heard in the early hours, prompting a complex yet efficient rescue operation under Hatibari Range.

According to Jasobanta Sethi, DFO of Rourkela Forest Division, the rescue attempt was delayed until morning for safety reasons, as it was too dark to operate during the night. Earth-moving machines were employed to dig a slope, allowing the elephant to escape without harm.

Fortunately, the elephant was extracted safely and subsequently monitored before being released back into a nearby deep jungle. The incident underscores the necessity of safeguarding elephant corridors by eliminating open wells and similar hazards along their routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)