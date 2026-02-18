Left Menu

Daring Elephant Rescue in Odisha: A Forest Division's Swift Response

Officials from Odisha's Rourkela Forest Division successfully rescued an elephant that had fallen into a deep well in Sundergarh district. The operation involved creating a slope for the elephant to walk out safely. The incident highlights the need for precautionary measures along elephant routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:00 IST
Daring Elephant Rescue in Odisha: A Forest Division's Swift Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant trapped in a deep well in Odisha's Sundergarh district was successfully rescued by the Rourkela Forest Division officials on Wednesday. The distress call was heard in the early hours, prompting a complex yet efficient rescue operation under Hatibari Range.

According to Jasobanta Sethi, DFO of Rourkela Forest Division, the rescue attempt was delayed until morning for safety reasons, as it was too dark to operate during the night. Earth-moving machines were employed to dig a slope, allowing the elephant to escape without harm.

Fortunately, the elephant was extracted safely and subsequently monitored before being released back into a nearby deep jungle. The incident underscores the necessity of safeguarding elephant corridors by eliminating open wells and similar hazards along their routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Software Glitch Disrupts Check-Ins at Major Airports

Software Glitch Disrupts Check-Ins at Major Airports

 India
2
Motherhood Meets Education: A Tenacious Tale of Determination

Motherhood Meets Education: A Tenacious Tale of Determination

 India
3
Fear and Tension: Threats Cast Shadow Over Ramadan

Fear and Tension: Threats Cast Shadow Over Ramadan

 Global
4
We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026