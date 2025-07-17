Tiger Terror in Pilibhit: Unraveling the Mystery of the Killer Cats

In a tragic sequence of events, two separate tiger attacks unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, claiming the life of a woman and injuring two others. The incidents took place within a three-hour window on Thursday morning.

Police reported that the attacks occurred between 6:30 am and 9:30 am in the Nyoria area. In Bithra Mandaria village, a tiger killed Trishna, 50, leaving behind her ravaged body in a sugarcane field. Another villager, Nilesh, 20, faced an attack but was saved by his friend Harivansh, who bravely fought off the tiger.

A second predatory feline was seen in nearby villages, attacking Meena, 50, of Sahjaniya. Authorities have mounted a concerted effort to track these man-eating tigers, deploying drones and utilizing elephants, amid heightened concern after this week's fourth tiger-related incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)