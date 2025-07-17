Tiger Terror in Pilibhit: Unraveling the Mystery of the Killer Cats
Two separate tiger attacks in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh resulted in the death of one woman and injures to two others. Authorities are intensifying surveillance, mobilizing forest teams, and employing drones and elephants to capture the aggressive tigers, as another incident occurred earlier in the week.
In a tragic sequence of events, two separate tiger attacks unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, claiming the life of a woman and injuring two others. The incidents took place within a three-hour window on Thursday morning.
Police reported that the attacks occurred between 6:30 am and 9:30 am in the Nyoria area. In Bithra Mandaria village, a tiger killed Trishna, 50, leaving behind her ravaged body in a sugarcane field. Another villager, Nilesh, 20, faced an attack but was saved by his friend Harivansh, who bravely fought off the tiger.
A second predatory feline was seen in nearby villages, attacking Meena, 50, of Sahjaniya. Authorities have mounted a concerted effort to track these man-eating tigers, deploying drones and utilizing elephants, amid heightened concern after this week's fourth tiger-related incident.
