Left Menu

Nepal's Monsoon Fury: A Grim Season of Disasters

In Nepal, 93 people lost their lives due to various natural disasters, mostly rain-related, over three months. The tragedies include fatalities from lightning, floods, windstorms, and landslides. The Kathmandu valley experienced above-average rainfall, and floods caused significant damage, including the loss of a major bridge connecting Nepal and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:17 IST
Nepal's Monsoon Fury: A Grim Season of Disasters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has witnessed a tragic monsoon season with 93 deaths reported from various natural disasters over the past three months, according to official statistics released on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) revealed that fatalities included 26 from lightning strikes, 14 from flood situations, eight during windstorms, and six due to landslides.

The Kathmandu valley experienced unprecedented rainfall, surpassing the three-decade average, which exacerbated an already severe situation, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and effective management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025