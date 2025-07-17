Nepal's Monsoon Fury: A Grim Season of Disasters

Nepal has witnessed a tragic monsoon season with 93 deaths reported from various natural disasters over the past three months, according to official statistics released on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) revealed that fatalities included 26 from lightning strikes, 14 from flood situations, eight during windstorms, and six due to landslides.

The Kathmandu valley experienced unprecedented rainfall, surpassing the three-decade average, which exacerbated an already severe situation, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and effective management strategies.

