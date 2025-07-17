Delhi's Drizzle: A Weather Alert
Rain graced parts of Delhi, including central and south regions, as per the India Meteorological Department's alert. With temperatures slightly below normal, the city experienced a maximum of 34.8°C and a minimum of 25.2°C. A cloudy sky with more rain is forecasted for Friday.
Parts of Delhi, notably central, south, and southeast regions, were greeted with rain showers on Thursday night, causing a shift in the city's weather dynamics. The India Meteorological Department promptly issued a yellow alert for the nation's capital.
Despite the showers, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of year, with the minimum at a comforting 25.2 degrees Celsius.
Forecasts for Friday predict a continuation of the cloudy, rainy trend, with temperatures expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius at the maximum and 25 degrees at the minimum.
