Delhi's Drizzle: A Weather Alert

Parts of Delhi, notably central, south, and southeast regions, were greeted with rain showers on Thursday night, causing a shift in the city's weather dynamics. The India Meteorological Department promptly issued a yellow alert for the nation's capital.

Despite the showers, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average for this time of year, with the minimum at a comforting 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Forecasts for Friday predict a continuation of the cloudy, rainy trend, with temperatures expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius at the maximum and 25 degrees at the minimum.