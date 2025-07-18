Tremors in Chile: A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Chile on Thursday, as reported by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles), causing significant concern among local communities and authorities who are assessing potential impacts.
Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as assessments continue. The incident underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activity.
