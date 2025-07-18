Tremors in Chile: A 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Chile on Thursday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles), GFZ reported. Residents and officials in the affected area are currently evaluating the damage and preparing for possible aftershocks.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines as assessments continue. The incident underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activity.