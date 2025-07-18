South Korea Battles Rain: Lives and Infrastructure at Risk

Over 5,000 individuals in South Korea have sought refuge in shelters due to relentless rain battering the nation for the third consecutive day, resulting in at least four fatalities. According to the safety ministry, the torrential downpour has wreaked havoc on property and critical infrastructure.

Warnings of heavy rainfall persist across the western and southern regions, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant against the rising threats of flooding and landslides. Gwangju City, among other southern locales, faced unprecedented precipitation, receiving upwards of 400 millimeters (16 inches) within a single day.

Tragic incidents include two individuals trapped in vehicles on submerged roads, and another who perished in a basement overwhelmed by floodwaters in South Chungcheong province. Additionally, a driver lost their life when a towering 10-meter roadside wall collapsed onto a moving vehicle in Osan, located 44 kilometers south of Seoul.

In response, President Lee Jae Myung, advocating for enhanced government intervention in disaster management, acknowledged the unpredictability of natural calamities but stressed the importance of proactive public safety measures. During an emergency weather briefing, he highlighted instances of preventable casualties due to insufficient response efforts.

