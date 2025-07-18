Tragic Roof Collapse at Jharkhand School Amid Heavy Rains

A portion of the roof at a government school in Ranchi, Jharkhand, collapsed amid unrelenting rain, resulting in the death of one person and leaving another feared trapped under debris, according to police on Friday.

Authorities have initiated rescue operations at the school located in Piska More area of the state capital, in hopes of saving the individual believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

In-charge of Sudkhdeo Nagar Police Station, Manoj Kumar, stated that the deceased was an elderly person who had been resting in the school's verandah when the roof gave way. Investigations into the incident are ongoing as the region continues to endure severe rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)