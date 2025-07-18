Modi's Megaprojects: Transforming Bihar's Connectivity and Growth Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a transformative visit to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, launching significant developmental projects totaling over Rs 7,200 crore.

The multi-sectoral investments will include rail, road, and rural development, underscoring Modi's commitment to enhancing Bihar's connectivity and economic growth.

This initiative also emphasizes women-centric development by providing substantial financial support to self-help groups under various government schemes ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)