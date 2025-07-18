Modi's Megaprojects: Transforming Bihar's Connectivity and Growth Landscape
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Motihari, Bihar, to launch over Rs 7,200 crore worth of development projects. These projects span rail, road, rural development, and the IT sector, aimed at enhancing connectivity and growth in the region. Additionally, initiatives targeting women's development are included.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a transformative visit to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, launching significant developmental projects totaling over Rs 7,200 crore.
The multi-sectoral investments will include rail, road, and rural development, underscoring Modi's commitment to enhancing Bihar's connectivity and economic growth.
This initiative also emphasizes women-centric development by providing substantial financial support to self-help groups under various government schemes ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
