Railway Visionaries: Upcoming Projects and Milestones
A senior railway official discussed upcoming infrastructure and passenger convenience projects with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Upcoming goals for 2026 were addressed to boost infrastructure and non-fare revenue. The official Uchit Singhal received the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar for his leadership in Jammu Division.
A senior railway official engaged in discussions with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about upcoming infrastructure projects and passenger convenience measures, according to an official spokesperson. The focus is on future developments aimed at enhancing the rail system's functionality and user experience.
Uchit Singhal, Northern Railway's Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division, was highlighted for his commendable achievements in leading the division, which included navigating operational challenges during Operation Sindoor and flooding incidents last year. His leadership skills were recognized with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025.
In the meeting, Singhal outlined the upcoming railway projects set for 2026, focusing on infrastructural growth, non-fare revenue generation, and improving business operations, all designed to heighten passenger convenience and service efficiency.
