Left Menu

Lunglei Town Triumphs as 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram'

Lunglei town received the 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award' as part of the Swachh Survekshan Awards. State Minister K. Sapdanga and Lunglei officials accepted the award at a ceremony by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Recognized for cleanliness, Lunglei has won multiple awards since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:11 IST
Lunglei Town Triumphs as 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lunglei town has been recognized as the 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram' during the prestigious Swachh Survekshan Awards.

The accolade was handed out at a ceremony in New Delhi orchestrated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Attendees included Mizoram's Urban Development Minister K. Sapdanga and other Lunglei representatives.

Part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban initiative, these awards evaluate urban cleanliness across India, with Lunglei earning previous honors for its dedication to cleanliness since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025