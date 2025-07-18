Lunglei Town Triumphs as 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram'
Lunglei town received the 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award' as part of the Swachh Survekshan Awards. State Minister K. Sapdanga and Lunglei officials accepted the award at a ceremony by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Recognized for cleanliness, Lunglei has won multiple awards since 2016.
Lunglei town has been recognized as the 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram' during the prestigious Swachh Survekshan Awards.
The accolade was handed out at a ceremony in New Delhi orchestrated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Attendees included Mizoram's Urban Development Minister K. Sapdanga and other Lunglei representatives.
Part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban initiative, these awards evaluate urban cleanliness across India, with Lunglei earning previous honors for its dedication to cleanliness since 2016.
