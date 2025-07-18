Chief Minister Mann Unveils Rs 13 Crore Tehsil Complexes in Punjab

In a bid to improve public services, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inaugurated new tehsil complexes at Amargarh and Ahmedgarh sub-divisions in Punjab, valued at over Rs 13 crore, according to an official statement.

The newly constructed Amargarh complex, spanning 27,000 square feet, includes administrative offices, a courtroom, and public service halls, constructed at a cost of Rs 6.36 crore. The Ahmedgarh complex, established on 2.39 acres and costing Rs 6.86 crore, is similarly equipped, offering modern facilities for various administrative needs.

Chief Minister Mann highlighted the infrastructure improvements, including ramps and lifts for accessibility, emphasizing the government's commitment to taxpayer value and enhanced public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)