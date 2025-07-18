Left Menu

Delhi's Major Landfills Are Set for Green Transformation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is accelerating its waste reclamation efforts at the Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla landfill sites. Two additional trommels have been added to increase processing capacity, with a target completion by 2027. The strategy includes afforestation, integrated waste management, and financial utilization of reclaimed land.

Delhi's Major Landfills Are Set for Green Transformation
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is intensifying efforts to completely reclaim the city's main landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla. By adding two more trommels to each site, the MCD aims to increase the waste processing capacity and meet the reclamation deadlines by 2027, a senior official confirmed.

Commencing in July 2022, the biomining operations have shown significant progress, extracting substantial legacy waste. The MCD, adhering to the National Green Tribunal's directives, plans to clear all legacy waste by 2027, briefing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about these initiatives last week.

A future-facing strategy involves creating dense forests, enhancing waste management, and monetizing reclaimed land, aligned with the NGT's model. Plans are underway to establish waste-to-energy plants and biomethanation facilities to further modernize Delhi's solid waste management landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

