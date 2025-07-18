Uninterrupted Power Supply: Delhi's Ambitious Master Plan
The Delhi government aims to strengthen electricity infrastructure with a 'Power Master Plan,' ensuring an uninterrupted supply amid rising demand. Chaired by Power Minister Ashish Sood, the focus is on enhancing capacity, addressing land acquisition delays, and setting up new substations and transformers.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is gearing up to roll out a comprehensive 'Power Master Plan' designed to bolster the capital's electricity infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply amid increasing demand, as officials disclosed on Friday.
In a high-level meeting led by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, the roadmap for power augmentation was reviewed, with particular attention on the future plans of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and the three private distribution companies - TPDDL, BRPL, and BYPL - over the next three years.
Minister Sood instructed the power secretary to initiate the drafting of the 'Power Master Plan' for Delhi, which aims to streamline the generation, transmission, and distribution processes city-wide. DTL shared its capacity projections up to March 2029, including the commissioning of new substations. The transmission capacity is set to increase, meeting the anticipated demands.
