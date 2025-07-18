Left Menu

Uninterrupted Power Supply: Delhi's Ambitious Master Plan

The Delhi government aims to strengthen electricity infrastructure with a 'Power Master Plan,' ensuring an uninterrupted supply amid rising demand. Chaired by Power Minister Ashish Sood, the focus is on enhancing capacity, addressing land acquisition delays, and setting up new substations and transformers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:46 IST
Uninterrupted Power Supply: Delhi's Ambitious Master Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is gearing up to roll out a comprehensive 'Power Master Plan' designed to bolster the capital's electricity infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply amid increasing demand, as officials disclosed on Friday.

In a high-level meeting led by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, the roadmap for power augmentation was reviewed, with particular attention on the future plans of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and the three private distribution companies - TPDDL, BRPL, and BYPL - over the next three years.

Minister Sood instructed the power secretary to initiate the drafting of the 'Power Master Plan' for Delhi, which aims to streamline the generation, transmission, and distribution processes city-wide. DTL shared its capacity projections up to March 2029, including the commissioning of new substations. The transmission capacity is set to increase, meeting the anticipated demands.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025