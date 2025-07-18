Inferno in Udyog Vihar: E-Vehicle Warehouse Goes Up in Flames
A devastating fire destroyed goods worth over Rs 70 lakh in an e-vehicle warehouse at Udyog Vihar. No casualties were reported, but numerous e-scooters, e-rickshaws, and spare parts were consumed by the blaze. An electrical short circuit is suspected as the cause, with investigations ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An e-vehicle warehouse in Udyog Vihar Industrial Area was engulfed by a massive fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze, which started around 1 am, caused extensive damage but miraculously spared human life.
Valuable goods valued at over Rs 70 lakh, including 100 e-scooters and 50 e-rickshaws, were reduced to ashes. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the trigger. The flames, initially tackled by two fire tenders, required additional support from other stations as they spread.
A nearby foam storage unit and a spare parts warehouse also suffered significant damage, adding to the overall losses in this industrial mishap. Officials continue to investigate the incident to confirm the blaze's exact cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
UPDATE 2-Ukraine drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
Polish embassy damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv, minister says
Chinese captain in Baltic sea cable damage case appears in Hong Kong court
Italy: 21 injured in petrol station explosion in Rome, triggers fires, building damage