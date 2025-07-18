Left Menu

Inferno in Udyog Vihar: E-Vehicle Warehouse Goes Up in Flames

A devastating fire destroyed goods worth over Rs 70 lakh in an e-vehicle warehouse at Udyog Vihar. No casualties were reported, but numerous e-scooters, e-rickshaws, and spare parts were consumed by the blaze. An electrical short circuit is suspected as the cause, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:44 IST
Inferno in Udyog Vihar: E-Vehicle Warehouse Goes Up in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An e-vehicle warehouse in Udyog Vihar Industrial Area was engulfed by a massive fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze, which started around 1 am, caused extensive damage but miraculously spared human life.

Valuable goods valued at over Rs 70 lakh, including 100 e-scooters and 50 e-rickshaws, were reduced to ashes. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the trigger. The flames, initially tackled by two fire tenders, required additional support from other stations as they spread.

A nearby foam storage unit and a spare parts warehouse also suffered significant damage, adding to the overall losses in this industrial mishap. Officials continue to investigate the incident to confirm the blaze's exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025