Inferno in Udyog Vihar: E-Vehicle Warehouse Goes Up in Flames

An e-vehicle warehouse in Udyog Vihar Industrial Area was engulfed by a massive fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze, which started around 1 am, caused extensive damage but miraculously spared human life.

Valuable goods valued at over Rs 70 lakh, including 100 e-scooters and 50 e-rickshaws, were reduced to ashes. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit as the trigger. The flames, initially tackled by two fire tenders, required additional support from other stations as they spread.

A nearby foam storage unit and a spare parts warehouse also suffered significant damage, adding to the overall losses in this industrial mishap. Officials continue to investigate the incident to confirm the blaze's exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)