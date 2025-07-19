Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

In an ambitious bid to enhance the green cover of Dausa district, over 1.84 lakh saplings have been planted as part of the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign, a move that has engaged local communities and officials alike.

The drive, launched under the leadership of Collector Devendra Kumar, saw active involvement from public representatives and residents, with women playing a pivotal role. The large-scale operation took place simultaneously across the district's gram panchayats on Wednesday.

Prominent figures including MLA Rajendra Meena, MLA Vikram Bansal, and MLA Bhagchand Tankda were present at various locations, supporting the initiative sparked by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's call for environmental action. Aiming to plant 17 lakh saplings in Dausa this season, the campaign signifies a crucial step towards environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)